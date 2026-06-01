Janet Dolores (Muth) (Mohney) Hughes, 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at home in Brookville, PA.

Janet was born in Brookville, PA, on September 29, 1934, to the late Charles C. and Elsie M. (Caylor) Muth.

Janet graduated from Brookville Area High School in Brookville, PA with the Class of 1952.

Janet first worked for many years at Cameron in Reynoldsville, PA, and then as a dietary aide at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA, before retiring in 1994.

Janet married Marlin L. Mohney, the love of her life, in 1953. He preceded her in death in April of 2000, after forty-seven years of marriage. She later met and married Robert D. Hughes on February 1, 2003. They shared over twenty-three years of love and companionship; he survives.

Janet was a lifetime member of the Emerickville Methodist Church in Brookville, PA.

Janet pursued a variety of interests, which encompassed sewing, crocheting, quilting; as well as canning and working on puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether working in her garden, tending to her flowers, or feeding the birds. Janet did volunteer work at the church over the years, assisting with the donations for care packages for the children. She always looked forward to attending birthday celebrations with her friends and going on trips together.

Janet lived her life with gentle grace, dedicating herself to her family as a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith and family were the center of her life, and she will be remembered for the numerous hearts she touched. Janet will be deeply and dearly missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.

In addition to her husband Robert, Janet is survived by seven children: Robert (Bobbie) Mohney of Reynoldsville, PA, Lee (Phyllis) Mohney of Reynoldsville, PA, Dennis (Christine) Hughes of Galeton, PA, Todd (Kelly) Hughes of Clover, SC, Vivian Kramer of Edinboro, PA, Debra Labrozzi of Edinboro, PA, Susan (Tom) Brown of Edinboro, PA; two grandchildren, Gregory (AJ Taylor) Mohney, Garrett (Chelsie) Mohney; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband Marlin, Janet was preceded in death by an infant daughter Patricia; two brothers, Elwood Muth and Eugene Muth; one sister, Ethel McConnell; and one infant sibling.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Carrier Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Peggy Senior.

Interment will take place privately at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s name to the Emerickville Methodist Church, 13345 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825 or a charity of choice. Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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