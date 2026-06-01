GRAMPIAN — For more than 50 years, the Grampian Community Band has served as a musical heartbeat for generations of families across the area, carrying on a tradition that actually began in 1884 and continues

today.

According to historical information highlighting the band’s rich legacy, the organization first began in Wall Town under the direction of Mr. Ed Davis of Mahaffey. What started with only a few men quickly grew into a respected community ensemble. By 1885, Walter “W.G.” Doughman became director — a role he would hold for the next 50 years.

During Doughman’s leadership, the band became a fixture throughout the region, performing at serenades, cake walks, concerts, “Sunday in the Park” events, parades and even funerals. Over time, the group developed

a reputation as one of the finest bands in the area.

By the 1930s, the Grampian Band had become especially notable for its deep family roots. Members included generations of local musical families such as the Chelgrens, Blooms, Maureys, Doughmans, Woodels, Bonsalls and Richards. Fathers and sons often played side-by-side, with one notable exception — W.G. Doughman’s daughter, who was the band’s sole female member at the time.

In 1935, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary under Doughman’s continued direction. However, the following decade brought uncertainty. After Doughman passed away in the 1940s, it appeared the beloved town band might disappear forever.

That changed in 1976 during America’s Bicentennial celebration. It was then that Ralph Woodel reignited the organization by reaching out to former members and students, inviting both men and women to gather for

rehearsals at the Penn-Grampian School Auditorium. The revival proved successful, breathing new life into the community institution.

Nearly 50 years later, the Grampian Community Band remains active and thriving. Since the 1976 revival, leadership has passed through several directors, including Ralph Woodel, Jay Buhler and current director Cindy

Penvose. The band continues to draw musicians from neighboring communities.

To celebrate the band will hold a special 50th Anniversary concert at the Grampian Park during Grampian Community Days on June 11 at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the free concert and enjoy

a small reception afterwards.

The concert is dedicated to all past members, conductors, volunteers, families, friends, and supporters of the Grampian Community Band.

While much has changed since the band’s founding, one thing has remained constant — a shared love of music and fellowship.