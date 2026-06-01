JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — A former City of DuBois employee has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to a years-long scheme that diverted approximately $1.5 million from city accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Roberta Shaffer, 61, of DuBois, pleaded guilty on May 27 before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines to one count of federal program theft and one count of money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said Shaffer served as assistant to the City Manager of DuBois from 2010 through 2022. During that time, the city received more than $10,000 annually in federal assistance through grants, loans, subsidies, and other programs.

According to information presented in court, Shaffer and former City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio opened four secret bank accounts that were not approved by city officials as required under Pennsylvania law. Prosecutors said Shaffer signed account-opening documents at Suplizio’s direction.

Authorities allege Suplizio diverted approximately $1.5 million that should have been deposited into city-controlled accounts into the secret accounts. The funds were then used to pay personal credit card bills, cover personal expenses, and facilitate substantial cash withdrawals for Suplizio’s benefit.

Prosecutors said Shaffer wrote and signed many of the checks used to make those payments and withdrawals. The secret accounts were also used to fund donations to local politicians, pay for a fundraiser dinner for a local judge, and cover the cost of a city employee’s wedding reception.

Court documents further stated that cashier’s checks purchased with money from the secret accounts, along with numerous large cash deposits, were later deposited into Suplizio’s personal bank accounts.

Judge Haines scheduled Shaffer’s sentencing for September 22, 2026. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Actual sentencing will be determined by the court after consideration of federal sentencing guidelines and other factors.

Suplizio’s trial is scheduled to begin October 5, 2026.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Summer Carroll of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

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