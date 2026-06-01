BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Sigel man faces multiple criminal charges, including felony aggravated assault, after he allegedly dragged a woman with his pickup truck following an argument in Clearfield County.Court records show that 19-year-old Ryon Lawrence Ross, of Sigel, faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault — Attempts to cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

— Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary Reckless Driving, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed the charges on May 23 following an incident on Station Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the state police barracks in DuBois received a call at approximately 1:55 a.m. regarding a suspected assault. The female victim told investigators that she approached Ross, her ex-boyfriend, at a location near Station Road to speak with him. The affidavit states that Ross repeatedly told the victim he did not want to speak with her and walked away.

The complaint notes that the argument continued as Ross walked back toward his truck to leave. The victim followed him, and the two stood between the open driver’s side door and the vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Ross told the woman to move, but she refused. The affidavit states that Ross got into the truck, grabbed the door to close it, and began to drive away. The victim then became trapped between the vehicle and the driver’s side door, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police that Ross drove away in an aggressive manner. One witness described Ross as “peeling tire” as he left the scene, police say.

The complaint states that witnesses estimated the woman remained attached to the truck for approximately 40 yards before falling onto the road. One witness told police that Ross did not slow down or stop after the woman hit the ground.

The police report notes that the woman suffered serious bodily injuries, including a broken collarbone, a broken hip, a fractured sacrum, a suspected head injury, and road rash.

Investigators interviewed Ross at the state police barracks later that day. According to the affidavit, Ross told police that the woman was pushing and punching him repeatedly during the argument. He stated that he got into his truck and shut the door to leave the scene, the complaint states.

The affidavit notes that Ross admitted to traveling a short distance before hearing a “thud.” Ross allegedly told police that he rolled down his window and looked back, but he did not see the woman and left the area due to the ongoing altercation.

Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling arraigned Ross on May 23.

Court dockets indicate that bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19 before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick.