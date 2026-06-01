PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois woman escaped injury Friday afternoon after her vehicle swerved off Interstate 80 into the center median and struck a tree to avoid a collision with a truck, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. on May 29 on I-80 Eastbound near mile marker 87.5 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Caitlyn M. Bohensky, 20, of DuBois, was traveling east in the left lane operating a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. At the same time, an unknown operator was driving an unidentified truck in the right lane.

State police said the incident unfolded when Bohensky attempted to pass the truck. As she did so, the truck merged into her lane of travel. To avoid hitting the truck, Bohensky swerved toward the left side of the roadway.

The Hyundai Sonata traveled off the road into the center median, where it struck a nearby tree before coming to a final rest, according to the report.

Troopers reported Bohensky was wearing her lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Her vehicle was removed from the scene by Bricen Towing. Also assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

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