CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is serving Cody’s BBQ Specials–Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, and Baby Back Ribs–today, Sunday, May 31st!

NEW SUNDAY HOURS – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils’ Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Order one of Cody’s BBQ specials today!

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

The post SPONSORED: Change Up Your Sunday Plans With Cody’s BBQ Specials at Cousin Basils! appeared first on exploreJefferson.