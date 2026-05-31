<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CLEARFIELD CO.- Mature Resources has released their June menu and activities for Clearfield County locations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544723} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Menu.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544724} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Mahaffey-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544725} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Clearfield-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544726} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Coalport-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544727} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Houtzdale-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":544728} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/05\/06-2026-Kylertown-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->