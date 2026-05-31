HARRISBURG — Whether collecting forensic evidence that will bring poachers to justice, tracking down lost hikers or live-trapping black bears for research, Pennsylvania State Game Wardens have among the most unique, diverse and exciting careers in wildlife conservation.

This summer, youths ages 12 to 15 can experience some of it for themselves.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding one-day Junior Game Warden Camps across the Commonwealth, providing those who attend a structured, fun-filled day learning about the career of a Pennsylvania State Game Warden.

Campers will spend the day with game wardens, gaining insight into the job and the Game Commission’s mission of managing and protecting the state’s wildlife and habitats while promoting hunting and trapping. Campers will join wardens in light physical fitness activities, confidence-building exercises and hands-on learning stations. Campers will learn about wildlife forensics and methods used by wardens to catch poachers and solve wildlife-related crimes. Other activities will involve wildlife-capture techniques, woodland tracking and outdoor survival.

Registration can be completed online. Registration is limited to those who have not attended a camp held previously.

The dates and locations for the camps are as follows:

· Northwest Region – Saturday, June 27, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Butler City Hunting & Fishing Club, 200 Grant Ave, East Butler, PA 16002. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

· Southwest Region – Thursday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923. Registration limited to 40 participants.

· Northcentral Region – Tuesday, June 30, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Scotia Building, State Game Lands 176, Scotia Range Road, Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

· Southcentral Region – Saturday, June 20, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, 3260 Sportsmans Road, Greencastle, PA 17225. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

· Northeast Region – Thursday, July 30, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Moscow Sportsmen’s Club, 230 Union Mill Rd. Covington Township, PA 18444. Registration is limited to 45 participants

· Southeast Region – Friday, July 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578.