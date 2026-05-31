David “Dave” L. Rafferty, age 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born in Indiana, PA, on September 15, 1951, to the late James P. and Edna R. (Long) Rafferty.

Dave graduated from DuBois Area High School in DuBois, PA, with the class of 1971. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1972 to 1975.

Dave spent thirty-six years working for the Pittsburg and Shawmut Railroad in Brookville, PA, initially as a diesel mechanic and later as a supervisor before retiring.

Dave married the love of his life, Linda M. (Fike) Rafferty, on November 18, 1972, in Brookville, PA; she survives. Their marriage of more than fifty-three years stood as a testament to their faith, true love, and commitment to one another.

Along with his wife Linda, Dave was part of Praise Time Ministries. This led him to serve for thirty-three years in ministry at the Jefferson County Jail in Brookville, PA, and it became a very important part of his life. Every Sunday, this was his church and his passion.

In addition to his favorite thing to do, sharing the Gospel and the love of Jesus Christ with everyone he talked to, Dave also enjoyed restoring and repairing cars, boating, camping, hiking, exploring in the woods, and driving his motorcycles. Dave and Linda enjoyed traveling, with trips to Israel and Alaska being his favorites. Being a “Jack of All Trades,” Dave could always be called on when something needed to be repaired, and he would have the parts, knowledge, and tools to fix, build, or fabricate just about anything.

Dave was a devoted family man with unwavering strength and deep devotion to being the best husband, father, and grandfather. He approached life with grace and taught his children the genuine value of resilience, love, and close family ties. The lessons he taught and the warmth of his spirit will remain in our hearts forever. Dave was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife Linda, Dave is survived by one son; Jay (Brandi) Rafferty of Brookville, PA; one daughter; Joni (Tim) Goodwill of Brookville, PA; eight grandchildren; Joshua Rafferty, Daniel Rafferty, Leah Rafferty, Hannah Rafferty, Sarah Rafferty, Lydia Rafferty, Lilly Reagan and Hailey Goodwill; four sisters; Barbara (Frank) Sonnie, Marjorie (Clarke) Stough, Sharon (Brad) Wayland, and Rosemary (Peter) Marx; four brothers; Thomas Rafferty, Samuel Rafferty, Richard (Deb) Rafferty, and John (Debi) Rafferty.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by one son, Chad Rafferty; two brothers, James Rafferty and Edward Rafferty.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 3 – 6 pm at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held following the viewing, also at the Carrier Funeral Home, beginning at 6:00 pm, and officiated by Jay Rafferty. Military honors will be conducted by the Brookville Honor Guard immediately following the funeral service.

Interment will take place privately at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Jail Ministries, 2384 Five Mile Run Road, Brookville, PA 15825, or donor’s choice. Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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