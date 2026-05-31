Name: Charles M. “Max” Rugh

Born: June 21, 1943

Died: December 6, 2025

Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Air Force

Max was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Full military honors were accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard during his funeral service.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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