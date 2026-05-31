CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Grampian man already facing numerous charges for abusing a young girl will stand trial for possessing 22 items of child pornography.

District Judge James Glass ruled all charges against Devin John Moore, 39, be sent on to the court of common pleas for further disposition after a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a trooper was assigned to investigate a report of physical and sexual abuse by Moore against two juveniles. As part of that case, a search warrant was executed at Moore’s residence on May 29, 2025.

Police seized multiple external hard drives from a dresser in the master bedroom of the home where Moore slept. An additional search warrant was obtained before these were sent to a computer lab and forensically analyzed.

The lab reportedly found 22 items of child pornography on the devices. Seven of the images contained children engaged in a sexual act with an adult male, while the others were of nude children, both male and female between the ages of six and 12-years-old.

In May of last year, Moore was charged with a total of 2,840 counts of various sexual offenses of children. Jury selection for this case is scheduled for June 11.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in that case, the abuse came to light after the girl’s sister reported on May 28, 2025 that she had been assaulted by Moore because she did not complete chores to his satisfaction. He struck her in the back of the head, neck and other portions of her body, she told police.

Moore is also charged with simple assault and harassment in connection with those actions.

The first victim revealed, after she and her sister had been taken into protective custody, that she had been inappropriately touched by Moore beginning when she was in fourth grade and the abuse continued through her ninth-grade year. She said his involved daily touching of her breasts and buttocks under her clothing.

Moore’s wife, Sara Moore, became aware of his actions about a year earlier, it says in the criminal complaint. After this, she reportedly drew up a written contract with Moore stating he promised to stop sexually touching the girl. Both girls said the “contract” was in a locked box in Moore’s bedroom.

After Devin Moore was taken into custody, he refused to answer questions, but said he and his wife had separated and he was planning on going to Costa Rica.

Police found a burn barrel outside the residence, during the execution of the search warrant, which was still warm to the touch. The burned remains of paper were on top of the ashes in the barrel.

When Sara Moore returned to their residence, she was asked if the contract was destroyed. She responded that she wasn’t going to answer any questions until she consulted an attorney.

Police found the locked box in the bedroom closet as the girls had described. There was no contract in it.

Police seized a notebook in which Sara Moore wrote about “being uncomfortable with him being around” the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

“It’s going to be hard to curb that and fix it because he doesn’t feel like he is doing anything wrong,” she wrote according to police. She later went on to say, “I’m starting to get upset with her about things even though it is him that has caused everything and caused my insecurities and lack of trust in him.”

Sara Moore is charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children, as a result of her alleged involvement. Her next scheduled court appearance is June 30.

Devin Moore is free after posting $75,000 bail in the new case and $500,000 in the original case, according to online court documents.