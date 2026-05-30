JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer driving season, a time when teens gain more independence behind the wheel, families hit the road for vacations, and celebrations bring more motorists onto the nation’s roadways.

To encourage safer choices during this high-travel period, AAA is urging motorists to commit to “100 Days of Safe Driving” between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

This message comes at a critical time: according to AAA’s review of national crash data, more than 30% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers and nearly one-third of all impaired-driving fatalities occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day. By making smart choices behind the wheel, motorists can help make summer roads safer for everyone.

“While teen drivers are particularly at risk during the summer months, the ‘100 Days of Safe Driving’ campaign serves as a reminder to all motorists to make simple choices behind the wheel that can help save lives,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Safe driving habits developed early can last a lifetime, and AAA is encouraging everyone to stay focused, slow down, buckle up, and plan for a sober ride before going out.”

In 2024 alone, the most recent year of complete crash data, 2,636 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. A third of those deaths, 825, happened in the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. AAA encourages teens to use the summer months as an opportunity to build safe driving habits by limiting distractions, obeying speed limits, buckling up, and never driving impaired. Parents also play an important role by setting expectations early and modeling safe behavior behind the wheel.

In preparation for the dangerous summer driving period, AAA encourages parents to:

Discuss with teens early and often the dangers of risky driving situations, such as speeding and nighttime driving.

Discuss with teens the dangers and consequences of distracted driving (i.e., texting, having multiple people in the car, etc.)

Stress the importance of buckling up. According to NHTSA, more than 50 percent of teen drivers who died in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.

Teach by example and minimize any risky behavior when behind the wheel.

Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers. Consider setting driving limits that are stronger than state laws and enforcing those limits.

Summer is also a great time for teens to complete a comprehensive driver education course to learn the rules of the road. Visit Teen Driver Safety – AAA Exchange.

Summer celebrations and travel can also increase the risk of impaired driving. According to AAA crash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver. AAA, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, reminds anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober ride before going out.

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