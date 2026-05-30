HARRISBURG, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing mission to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Memorial Day Weekend enforcement detail.

During the four days between May 22-25, PSP investigated 843 crashes that resulted in 129 injuries and five fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 59 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 399 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 26,871 citations, including:

6,519 for speeding

1,074 for failing to wear a seat belt

110 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI-Related Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2026 (4 days) 843 5 5 129 59 2 2025 (4 days) 750 7 9 134 56 3

Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2026 (4 days) 399 6,519 110 1,074 19,168 2025 (4 days) 519 7,126 167 1,029 23,453

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues to aid in PSP’s mission to help prevent crashes and save lives by calling for a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers. To date, 626 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

The governor announced the elimination of college credit requirements for state troopers in 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a nearly 60% increase in the number of cadet applicants. In fact, approximately 50% of the state troopers who were accepted into and graduated from the PSP Academy after the change took effect would not have been eligible to apply if the requirement had not been eliminated.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured funding for twelve cadet classes to train over 1,000 new Pennsylvania State Troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.

PSP’s latest hiring cycle is open until May 29, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $96,225. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.