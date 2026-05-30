HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is inviting young outdoor enthusiasts to learn what it takes to become a Pennsylvania State Game Warden through its annual Junior Game Warden Camps this summer.

The one-day camps, open to youth ages 12 to 15, provide participants with a hands-on look at the responsibilities of game wardens and the Game Commission’s mission of protecting wildlife and managing habitats across Pennsylvania.

Campers will spend the day alongside Pennsylvania State Game Wardens, taking part in activities that include wildlife forensics, woodland tracking, outdoor survival skills, wildlife-capture techniques, confidence-building exercises, and light physical fitness activities. Participants will also learn how wardens investigate wildlife crimes, catch poachers, and assist with wildlife research and rescue operations.

Registration is available online and is limited to youth who have not previously attended a Junior Game Warden Camp.

Camp locations and dates include:

Northwest Region: June 27, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Butler City Hunting & Fishing Club, East Butler (40 participants)

Southwest Region: July 23, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Game Commission Southwest Region Office, Bolivar (40 participants)

Northcentral Region: June 30, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Scotia Building, State Game Lands 176, Warriors Mark (30 participants)

Southcentral Region: June 20, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, Greencastle (40 participants)

Northeast Region: July 30, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Moscow Sportsmen’s Club, Covington Township (45 participants)

Southeast Region: July 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center, Stevens

The camps are designed to introduce participants to the diverse responsibilities of Pennsylvania State Game Wardens, whose duties range from wildlife law enforcement and poaching investigations to search-and-rescue operations and wildlife management efforts.

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