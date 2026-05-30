JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — A major concrete rehabilitation project on Interstate 80 is scheduled to begin June 15 in Jefferson and Clearfield counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10.

The project will affect westbound I-80 from east of Exit 97 (Route 219 DuBois/Brockway) in Clearfield County to the western side of the Interstate 80 Rest Area near mile marker 88.5 in Jefferson County.

PennDOT said a 12-foot-wide single-lane restriction will be in place throughout the construction zone. Work is expected to continue through October 20, weather permitting.

The project is part of a larger $28.6 million contract awarded to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College. In addition to the westbound work planned this year, concrete rehabilitation on I-80 eastbound is scheduled and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2027.

Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays, use caution in work zones, and allow extra travel time.

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