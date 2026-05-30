INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding property owners that a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) is required before constructing or altering any driveway that connects to a state-maintained highway.

PennDOT officials said the permit requirement is established under Section 420 of Title 36, also known as the State Highway Law, and is intended to ensure driveways meet safety and design standards.

Property owners without an existing permit are encouraged to obtain one, as the permit serves as proof that the driveway complies with state regulations.

PennDOT recommends property owners apply for a permit at least 30 days before planned construction begins. Officials also strongly encourage applicants to secure a driveway permit before obtaining a building permit to avoid potential conflicts involving driveway placement, sight distance, drainage, and access requirements.

Permit applications may be submitted online through PennDOT’s Electronic Permitting System (ePermitting) or by completing paper applications available through the agency.

PennDOT reviews proposed driveway locations and designs to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Officials noted that obtaining a permit before construction can help property owners avoid costly corrections or driveway relocations later.

After construction or modifications are completed, property owners must notify PennDOT so a final inspection can be conducted to verify the work matches approved permit specifications.

The fee for a residential driveway permit is $25.

Property owners who construct a new driveway or alter an existing driveway without obtaining the required permit may face a minimum fine of $100 plus court costs. Additional expenses may be incurred if improperly installed driveways require corrective work.

PennDOT noted that permits generally are not required to pave an existing permitted driveway. However, property owners should contact the agency before paving to discuss any potential drainage impacts. If paving interferes with highway drainage, repairs may be required at the owner’s expense.

The post PennDOT Outlines Driveway Permit Rules for State Highways; Highlight the Importance of Inspections And Compliance appeared first on exploreJefferson.