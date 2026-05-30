CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that nighttime paving on its Interstate 80 (I-80) preservation project in Clearfield County will begin on Sunday, May 31. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 24 miles of roadway between mile markers 97 and 120 and six bridges along this I-80 corridor.

This paving will impact eastbound and westbound traffic between mile markers 96 and 106, with shifts running from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM daily. Work will pause for the weekend beginning at 4:00 AM on Fridays and resume at 6:00 PM the following Sunday.

Crews will also continue work between mile markers 96 and 112 on the eastbound and westbound sides throughout the 2026 construction season. Lane closures will shift frequently between the left and right lanes throughout the construction season. PennDOT will issue updates on major changes in the traffic pattern as needed.

Work on this contract involves paving, bridge improvements, installation of intelligent transportation devices, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc., of State College is the contractor on this $47.7 million project.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.