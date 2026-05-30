FOXBURG, Pa. — Visual art, poetry, and music will blossom with creative energy along the Allegheny River this weekend as Foxburg hosts a pair of premier cultural events on Saturday and Sunday.

From a collaborative, multi-medium gallery showcase to a death-defying silent film comedy masterpiece accompanied by a live theater organ, here is your guide to the ultimate immersive weekend in Foxburg.

Saturday: “Reverse Ekphrasis” Opening Reception

The Red Brick Gallery (RBG) invites the public to a unique Poetry Reading and Wine & Cheese Opening on Saturday, May 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The exhibition, titled Reverse Ekphrasis: Artists Responding to Poetry, celebrates the shared vision and mutual inspiration of regional writers and visual artists. Audiences will have the chance to experience the exhibit through both the creators’ eyes as 15 regional poets walk through the gallery, reading the exact poems that inspired local artists to craft original paintings, photographs, and jewelry.

The exhibit is a special collaboration between the Red Brick Gallery and Bridge Literary Artists. The showcase runs weekends from Friday, May 29, through Sunday, July 5.

Red Brick Gallery Weekend Hours:

Fridays: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sundays: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participating Visual Artists:

Jae Austin, Nancy Connelly, Anne Cutri, Marcy Hall, Mary Hamilton, Jill Harry, Keith Hileman, Jamie Hunt, Leah Hyatt, Julia McCray, Rafi and Klee, Aurora Risto, Kris Risto, Richard Sayer, and James Stewart.

Participating Poets:

Shelly Boughner, Brady Buchanan, Hilary Buchanan, Greg Clary, Cindy Eckert, Andy Johnson, Keith Hileman, Byron Hoot, Chuck Joy, Tracey Lander-Garrett, Gail Oare, BE Rumore, Wayne H. Swanger, Philip Terman, and Karen Weyant.

Sunday: Big River Comedy & Live Mighty Wurlitzer Organ

On Sunday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m., the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) presents Buster Keaton’s 1928 cinematic masterpiece of slapstick action and death-defying stunts: STEAMBOAT BILL, JR.

Widely celebrated for its visual fireworks and comedy, the film features a visual feast of dangerous, practical stunts that earned it the historical nickname “Keaton vs. Death”—including the iconic, jaw-dropping moment where a two-ton building facade collapses directly over Keaton, leaving him completely untouched by inches.

Nationally acclaimed silent movie accompanist Clark Wilson will provide the live soundtrack at the keyboard of Lincoln Hall’s historic McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer theater organ.

In the spirit of the country’s upcoming 250th celebration, the first half of the concert will feature Wilson performing a selection of patriotic, theater organ Americana favorites before the film begins.

Ticket & Event Information

General Admission: $25

ARCA Members: $20

Students: $5

All gallery exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Sunday’s silent film performance, visit ARCA’s website at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.

Red Brick Gallery Images: “Reverse Ekphrasis”

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