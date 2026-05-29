ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – Bluewater Fishing Charters gives anglers the chance to experience Lake Erie’s renowned walleye fishing under the guidance of Clarion County native Bo Lockwood.

A lifelong fisherman, Lockwood operates a charter service focused on safe outings, quality equipment, and a welcoming environment for all experience levels.

A Clarion Local at the Helm

USCG Master Captain Bo Lockwood combines local Lake Erie knowledge, family traditions, and a competitive spirit. Fishing with Captain Bo isn’t just about catching fish—it’s about enjoying Lake Erie the right way. Lockwood grew up fishing Pennsylvania waters and now guides groups out of the Port of Erie. His trips emphasize preparation, steady action, and helping guests feel comfortable on the water. “Lake Erie is one of the best walleye fisheries in the country, and it’s rewarding to help people experience that for themselves,” Lockwood said.

On Board With Bluewater

Walleye Charters — targeting Lake Erie’s seasonal runs

Modern Boats & Gear — maintained for comfort and reliability

Half‑ and Full‑Day Trips — options suited to different schedules

All Skill Levels Welcome — guidance provided throughout the trip

Port of Erie Launch — direct access to productive waters

Ideal for a Variety of Outings

Bluewater Fishing Charters is a fitting choice for a wide range of outings, including guys’ or girls’ trips, couples looking for a shared experience on the water, families planning a kid‑friendly day outside, and bachelor groups interested in a relaxed alternative to traditional celebrations.

Booking Information

Bluewater Fishing Charters

814‑229‑4792

BWFishing.com

Peak dates fill early each season, and advance scheduling is recommended.

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