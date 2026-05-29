SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Braun’s Excavation is welcoming homeowners, landowners, and local businesses who are ready to move forward with demolition, land‑clearing, or property cleanup projects.
Fully insured and known for honest, dependable work, Braun’s brings the kind of steady, experienced service people trust when they want a job done right—and done with care.
Safe, Professional Demolition
When a structure needs to come down, you want a crew that treats your property with respect. Braun’s Excavation brings experienced hands and careful methods to every demolition project.
Their services include:
- Removal of sheds, garages, barns, and damaged structures
- Controlled techniques that protect nearby buildings and landscaping
- Complete debris removal from start to finish
- Leaving the site clean and ready for the next step
The focus is on making the process safe, efficient, and straightforward for you.
Land Clearing That Opens Up Possibilities
Whether you’re preparing to build, reclaiming overgrown acreage, or simply wanting your property to feel open and usable again, Braun’s can help. Their land‑clearing services include:
- Tree and stump removal
- Brush and vegetation clearing
- Hauling and disposal of debris
- Preparing the ground for new projects or improved visibility
It’s the kind of work that can completely change how a property feels—and what you can do with it.
Property Cleanup for a Fresh Start
Sometimes a property just needs a reset. Braun’s Excavation offers cleanup services that help restore a clean, safe, usable space. They handle:
- Storm debris
- Old materials, junk, and unwanted items
- Large‑scale cleanups for homes, camps, farms, and commercial sites
- Restoring order so the space feels manageable again
It’s a practical service for anyone who wants their property to look cared for and ready for the next season.
Schedule Now
Braun’s Excavation is actively scheduling demolition, land‑clearing, and cleanup projects. Reaching out early helps secure the timeframe that works best for your plans.
Contact Braun’s Excavation at 814‑221‑8024 or email service@braunsexcavation.com to schedule a free estimate.
The post SPONSORED: Braun’s Excavation – Schedule Your Demolition, Land‑Clearing, and Cleanup Projects Now appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/05/29/sponsored-brauns-excavation-schedule-your-demolition-land-clearing-and-cleanup-projects-now-175958/