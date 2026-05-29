SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Braun’s Excavation is welcoming homeowners, landowners, and local businesses who are ready to move forward with demolition, land‑clearing, or property cleanup projects.

Fully insured and known for honest, dependable work, Braun’s brings the kind of steady, experienced service people trust when they want a job done right—and done with care.

Safe, Professional Demolition

When a structure needs to come down, you want a crew that treats your property with respect. Braun’s Excavation brings experienced hands and careful methods to every demolition project.

Their services include:

Removal of sheds, garages, barns, and damaged structures

Controlled techniques that protect nearby buildings and landscaping

Complete debris removal from start to finish

Leaving the site clean and ready for the next step

The focus is on making the process safe, efficient, and straightforward for you.

Land Clearing That Opens Up Possibilities

Whether you’re preparing to build, reclaiming overgrown acreage, or simply wanting your property to feel open and usable again, Braun’s can help. Their land‑clearing services include:

Tree and stump removal

Brush and vegetation clearing

Hauling and disposal of debris

Preparing the ground for new projects or improved visibility

It’s the kind of work that can completely change how a property feels—and what you can do with it.

Property Cleanup for a Fresh Start

Sometimes a property just needs a reset. Braun’s Excavation offers cleanup services that help restore a clean, safe, usable space. They handle:

Storm debris

Old materials, junk, and unwanted items

Large‑scale cleanups for homes, camps, farms, and commercial sites

Restoring order so the space feels manageable again

It’s a practical service for anyone who wants their property to look cared for and ready for the next season.

Schedule Now

Braun’s Excavation is actively scheduling demolition, land‑clearing, and cleanup projects. Reaching out early helps secure the timeframe that works best for your plans.

Contact Braun’s Excavation at 814‑221‑8024 or email service@braunsexcavation.com to schedule a free estimate.

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