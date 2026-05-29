CLEARFIELD, PA-Opening day for the Clearfield Community Pool is Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m. Free admission is in effect from 1 – 8 p.m. on opening day thanks to the generosity of Ridgeview Elder Care.

In addition to sponsoring free admission, Ridgeview will also be providing free hot dogs, available until they run out.

Season memberships at preseason rates are available until Monday, June 1.

Unlike most public pools, which are usually owned or operated by local municipal governments, Clearfield Swimming Pool Association is a private 501©3 non-profit organization and receives no local tax subsidy to fund its operations. The association is a United Way member agency.