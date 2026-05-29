DUBOIS — The Curwensville softball team had its season come to an end Thursday at Heindl Field in a 13-2 PIAA District 5-9 Class A Subregional loss to Meyersdale.

The District 5 runner-up Red Raiders collected 13 hits, while the Lady Tide committed seven errors in the contest.

Meyersdale put up five runs in the top of the first inning, getting four hits and drawing a walk off starting pitcher Addison Siple, who had to leave the game due to injury.

The Lady Raiders led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning when Curwensville scored a run on a Sylvia Witherite RBI single.

Meyersdale posted three more runs in the third and added four in the fifth to take a 13-1 advantage.

Curwensville scored a run in the bottom of the fifth when Dani Sutika’s RBI groundout plated Addison Warren, who led off the frame with a base hit.

But after Ava Hainsey followed with a single, Meyersdale pitcher Keira Eberly recorded a strikeout to end the game via 10-run rule.

Eberly scattered six hits and walked one, while striking out three in her five innings of work. She was also 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Ella Deal also recorded three this and added two RBIs.

Lady Raiders’ Karleigh Beal and Isabella Sleasman added two hits each. Sleasman also collected three RBIs.

Hainsey led the Lady Tide with two hits.

Curwensville ended the season with a record of 13-7.

Meyersdale improved to 14-6 and advanced to the PIAA Tournament.

Meyersdale—13

Karleigh Beal c 4120, Abbey Beal rf 4100, Keira Eberly p 3333, Isabella Sleasman 3b 3123, Kendell Donaldson cf 4211, Madison Berkley ss 3210, Emma Hobbs 2b 4111, Ella Deal dp 4032, Sarah Hainsworth lf 4100. Totals: 33-13-13-10.

Curwensville—2

Addison Warren c 3010, Kylah Wos 2b 3100, Addison Siple p 0000, Dani Sutika 1b 2001, Ava Hainsey 3b 3020, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf-2b 3000, Briah Peoples ss 2100, Addyson Neiswender lf 2010, Sydney Simcox cf 2010, Sylvia Witherite 1b-rf 2011. Totals: 22-2-6-2.

Score by Innings

Meyersdale 513 04—13 13 1

Curwensville 010 01— 2 6 7

Errors—Berkley; Peoples 2, Sutika 2, Hainsey, Wos, Witherite. 2B—Eberly. 3B—Beal. SF—Sleasman. SB—Eberly 2, Hobbs, Sleasman, Donaldson. WP—Eberly 2; Siple, Wos 4.

Pitching

Meyersdale: Eberly—5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB. 0 SO; Wos—4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.

WP—Eberly. LP—Siple.

Final Lady Tide Scoreboard: