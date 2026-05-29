The Lumber Heritage Region is seeking teens ages 15-17 to participate in the LHR Teen Conservation Camp.

This unique 3-day, 2-night experience is designed for teens ages who are interested in the outdoors, conservation, forestry, history, recreation, or simply trying something new this summer.

The camp will be held June 29 – July 1. This overnight camp experience will provide hands-on outdoor experiences, career exploration in forestry, conservation, and recreation and night sky programming and regional field experiences.

The camp welcomes youth of all experience levels — whether they already love the outdoors or are just beginning to explore it. Participants will gain valuable hands-on experiences, meet professionals in conservation-related careers, and build confidence in a supportive environment.

More information and registration can be found here: