PENFIELD- Upcoming programs have been announced at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, May 29

Matchless Fire

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Learn how to start a fire without matches or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.

Saturday, May 30

Beginner Birding

9:30 a.m.–Beach House Steps

Are you tired of seeing a bird fly by and having no clue what it was? If so, join a park naturalist to get your feet wet in the world of birding. Learn the basics of binoculars, field guides, and bird ID. We will be taking a short walk around the small side of the lake.

If you have binoculars, please bring them along.

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

3 p.m. – Meet in office classroom

Join a park naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

Dandelions: Scourge or Blessing?

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

When it comes to dandelions, one thing is for sure – they have a reputation. Good or bad. Learn some interesting things about this maligned plant and how we were all manipulated into believing something that wasn’t true.

Sunday, May 31

Blue Moon – Full Moon

3 p.m. – Beach House Upper Steps

Learn what a “blue moon” is by definition, along with why we have moon phases. Scale-model Earth and moon will be used to explain why it looks and moves the way it does.

Trail of New Giants Hike

7 p.m. –CCC Museum

Join us for a hike on Trail of New Giants. Learn how it got its name on the 41st anniversary of the Moshannon Forest Tornado and spot the signs left behind by it. We plan to be at the vista overlook at roughly the time the storm passed over the park.

Full Moon Hike/Night Hike

9 p.m.– Meet in front of the park office

Join the naturalist for a short walk to enjoy the full moon, and the opportunity to be in the woods at night. Learn about deer ears, night vision, and more.

Wednesday, June 3

Frisbee Golf and Disc Golf – What’s the Difference?

10 a.m. – meet in front of park office

I grew up playing Frisbee Golf with my dad; my kids play Disc Golf. What’s the difference? Same basic premise; different equipment. Come and learn how to play both and see which one you like. Equipment provided.

Thursday, June 4

Little Critters Story Time

10 a.m.– Environmental Education Classroom

Come join Park Naturalists for story time and a craft. The stories and crafts will be centered around wildlife and nature. Parents are encouraged to attend. This week’s theme will be White-tailed Deer.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.