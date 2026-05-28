JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details on several separate incidents investigated in Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Assault in Clearfield County

According to PSP DuBois, troopers are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. on May 23 along Station Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said troopers responded Penn Highlands DuBois for a reported assault near Fox Farm Road, where a physical altercation allegedly occurred between a 19-year-old man from Sigel and a 20-year-old woman from DuBois. During the incident, the female reportedly was dragged by a truck as the male drove away trying to leave the scene, resulting in serious injuries.

Troopers said the man was later taken into custody on charges including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, reckless driving, and careless driving. Charges against the woman remain pending as the investigation continues.

Criminal Mischief Case in Washington Township

In a separate case, PSP DuBois is investigating a criminal mischief incident reported along Sandstone Drive in Washington Township, Jefferson County. According to police, troopers were dispatched on May 23 after receiving reports that individuals in a dark green older-style Nissan Xterra were doing donuts in the area. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact PSP DuBois.

Teens Cited for Harassment in Warsaw Township

Troopers also responded to a domestic-related incident at approximately 8:33 p.m. on May 24 along Sulgar Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. Police said harassment charges were filed against two teen girls, ages 15 and 16, from Reynoldsville. A 41-year-old Reynoldsville man and a 47-year-old Clearfield woman are listed as the victims.

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