IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A truck driver accused of smashing through a wall at Punxsutawney Area Hospital faces additional charges in Venango County after state police say he ransacked a vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area earlier that same day while under the influence of drugs.

According to court records, Andrew Robert Barton Jr., 50, of Gouldsboro, faces the following charges:

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

Criminal Mischief — Damage Property, Summary

Public Drunkenness, Summary

The Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin filed the charges on May 27 in connection with an April 29 incident at the Interstate 80 East rest area in Irwin Township, according to the criminal complaint.

The affidavit of probable cause states that a contractor working at the rest stop reported a man ransacking her vehicle. The victim told police she found a man holding a screwdriver at her car’s open trunk, according to the complaint. The affidavit notes that an interior trunk panel was removed and a side cover was damaged.

According to police, when the victim confronted the man, he stated he was looking for a key. The complaint states that the man dropped the screwdriver and walked to a commercial semi-truck after the victim threatened to call the police. The victim took photographs of the truck before it left the scene, the affidavit states.

Later that day, state police learned that Barton was in custody with the Punxsutawney station, according to the affidavit. Police said Barton called authorities to report himself for driving a tractor-trailer under the influence of cocaine. State police arrested him for driving under the influence and drug possession after a separate report indicated his truck was moving extremely slowly, the complaint states.

According to the affidavit, Barton made multiple statements to PSP Punxsutawney troopers during his arrest. The complaint states that Barton told police, “I did something wrong, I need to go away.” Troopers noted in the affidavit that Barton admitted to driving from Chicago to Pennsylvania while high on drugs, specifically mentioning cocaine and methamphetamine.

Barton also faces additional charges in Jefferson County, including indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, after he allegedly smashed through a wall at Punxsutawney Area Hospital and led police on a foot chase through a wooded area. Police said that incident occurred just before midnight on April 29.

State police said body camera footage and trucking company records linked Barton to the Venango County rest area incident. Court records show that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1 before Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey.

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