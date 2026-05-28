Top Tier Federal Credit Union continues to deliver exceptional value and benefits to its members, once again earning the distinction of being ranked the #1 Credit Union in Pennsylvania amongst its credit union asset class peers.

For many years, Top Tier FCU has achieved the top ranking for Return to the Member, as measured by Callahan & Associates, a nationally recognized credit union research organization. This year, Top Tier advanced into a higher asset category while still retaining its #1 ranking — a significant achievement that highlights the Credit Union’s continued strength and commitment to its members. Top Tier’s current peer group includes credit unions with assets between $250 million and $500 million, making the recognition even more impressive.

“We are experiencing substantial success in returning value to our members, which is the cornerstone of why credit unions exist,” said Mark A. Lauer, Chief Executive Officer of Top Tier FCU. “Because our members are also our owners, it makes that success especially meaningful. We are seeing tremendous membership growth and are excited that more people are discovering the credit union difference.”

Unlike traditional banks, credit unions are member-owned, financial cooperatives, meaning profits are reinvested into better rates, lower fees, and member benefits rather than being paid out to outside shareholders.

One of the Credit Union’s most unique advantages is its Special Bonus Dividend Member Rewards program, which has returned a combined $3.4 million back to members over the last ten years. The Special Bonus Dividend rewards members based on their relationship with the Credit Union.

Membership at Top Tier FCU is open to those who live, work, worship, attend school, or conduct business in one of Top Tier’s 13 chartered counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania. Joining is a simple process that requires $5 and a government-issued ID. Membership applications can be started online at www.toptierfcu.org.

You may also open your membership at one of Top Tier’s 5 branch locations in Clarion, Brookville, Cranberry, Butler, and Hermitage.

Clarion Branch: 144 Holiday Inn Road

Brookville Branch: 204 Allegheny Blvd.

Cranberry Branch: 6935 US 322

Butler Branch: 170 New Castle Road

Hermitage Branch: 2790 East State Street

Phone number: 814-226-5032

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Top Tier FCU is an equal housing lender. NMLS ID# 449233 • Federally Insured by NCUA.

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