HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a motorist who sideswiped a commercial semi-truck on a curve and fled the scene in Huston Township last week.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the hit-and-run crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. on May 20 on State Park Road (State Route 153), north of Moose Grade Road in Huston Township.

Police reported that Robert P. Mitchell, 50, of Ridgway, was traveling south on Route 153 operating a 2019 Peterbilt.

State police said the crash occurred as Mitchell was negotiating a left-hand curve in the road. An unknown vehicle attempted to pass the semi on the curve, drifting over and striking the driver’s side of the Peterbilt.

Following the collision, the striking vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on State Park Road without exchanging information, the report said.

According to police, Mitchell, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured. He subsequently pulled into a business lot to file a police report.

The post Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Sideswipes Semi-Truck on Route 153, Flees Scene appeared first on exploreJefferson.