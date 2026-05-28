DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Fire Marshal Unit and the DuBois City Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in a suspected arson investigation stemming from a residential fire in DuBois.

According to state police, the fire occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 15, 2025, at 214 E. Weber Avenue in DuBois, Clearfield County.

Investigators said the fire originated outside the residence near the rear door of the home. Police noted that an ignitable liquid appears to have been involved in the incident.

Minor damage was reported to the residence, and all occupants were able to escape safely without injury.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact PSP Lewis Run at 814-368-9230, PSP Tips toll free at 1-800-472-8477, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Photo courtesy of PSP Tips

Photo courtesy of PSP Tips

Photo courtesy of PSP Tips

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