CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The room inside Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 was filled with cheers, smiles, and anticipation on Wednesday afternoon as children and their families waited for a moment many thought might never come.

At the front of the room sat eight adaptive bikes, each one customized for a child from area counties. By the end of the event, the bikes would become much more than equipment. For many families, they represented freedom, independence, and a chance to experience everyday childhood moments together.

Friends, families, IU staff members, and supporters packed the room as Variety the Children’s Charity partnered with Riverview IU 6 and Blackburn’s Medical Supply to distribute the bikes through Variety’s My Bike Program.

“This is a special room to us,” Variety CEO Tom Baker told the crowd. “There’s a story from this room that we share about dreams really coming true.”

The event celebrated eight local children receiving adaptive bikes.

According to Variety, the organization has now provided 210 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, or communication devices throughout the Riverview IU 6 service area, totaling more than $330,000 in adaptive equipment.

Baker said the impact of the partnership continues to grow throughout the region.

“Right here in the counties that we work with through the IU, we’re at one-third of a million dollars that has now been shared in these counties that the IU serves through this wonderful partnership,” Baker said. “We’re very grateful to the intermediate unit for being a wonderful partner with us. Always grateful for Randy and Jeremy from Blackburn’s.”

Throughout the afternoon, organizers repeatedly emphasized that the equipment changes far more than mobility.

Families who attended previous Variety events shared how the adaptive equipment made everyday life easier, from traveling and running errands to simply moving around their homes and communities.

Deanna David of Variety said families often tell stories about experiences many people take for granted.

“We hear things from going around the house, around the neighborhood, just getting out and taking walks, to things like going to the beach for the first time, going on vacation as a family for the first time during the summer months. They get some of those opportunities,” David said.

“Going to run errands with their child for the first time is one that we hear all the time,” she added.

David also shared a recent story from a teacher in Columbia County, where three students used Variety adaptive strollers during a field trip.

“They had a field trip, and these three kids got to use their Variety strollers on the trip,” David explained. “It enabled them to be able to stay longer and to participate more, because they tire out, or they’re typically in a wheelchair, but it was an easy mobility for the teachers to be able to get the kids involved in the whole day. That’s really special.”

One of the most powerful moments of the afternoon came when organizers showed a video sent by a mother of her child independently using an adaptive bike for the first time.

The room fell silent as families watched the child ride alone, something organizers said many parents once thought might never happen.

“It’s just unbelievable what these bikes allow our kids to do,” David noted. “They just need to be given a chance to show the world.”

As the children prepared to receive their bikes, David asked several what they were most excited about.

One child said he could not wait to ride alongside his brother, who was receiving a bike. Another said she was excited to ride independently. One young girl smiled as she explained that she likes to imagine herself riding in a carriage through a magical world when she is on her bike.

David said those moments often lead to something even bigger.

“We’ve heard so many stories of kids being able to get out and meet new kids in the neighborhood because they had a way to get down the streets to meet someone,” she said. “And now they’re riding bikes together. And now they’re being invited on playdates. The world of possibilities opens up because of this bike.”

Community support continues to fuel the program’s growth across Pennsylvania, according to organizers.

Since launching the My Bike Program in 2012, Variety has expanded its adaptive equipment programs to serve 59 Pennsylvania counties. The organization says it has now distributed more than 9,570 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices valued at more than $14.4 million.

The support extends beyond the presentations themselves. Variety representatives said many families return later to help organize showcases, parades, and community events featuring children who have benefited from the programs.

As the celebration wrapped up, the children climbed onto their bikes for the first time. With families snapping photos and applauding, the kids proudly rode around the room before parading outside into the sunshine.

“A lot of big life moments going on,” Baker said. “The summer’s here. It’s the last day of school. So let’s get on our bikes, let’s get riding.”

“We are so proud to be your partner. We’re proud to be your friend,” he continued. “There’s been some incredible memories in this room, so let’s keep it going.”

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