CLEARFIELD, PA– Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse issued his letter of resignation at Wednesday’s borough council meeting. “There comes a point when continuing to absorb constant hostility without meaningful support no longer reflects strength, but self-destruction.

I understood from the beginning that criticism would come with public service, and I accepted that responsibility. But there is a difference between disagreement and sustained personal attacks directed at elected officials and our families.

In recent months, the hostility and toxic behavior from a small group of individuals has taken a serious toll on me, those serving beside me, and our families. Too often, those concerns were minimized or dismissed as simply “part of the job.”

It is deeply disappointing that concerns surrounding harassment and safety, even when they may not rise to the level of criminal conduct, continue to be minimized or ignored by the District Attorney, local law enforcement, and other elected officials. It is my opinion that this ignorance is retaliation for the lingering dissolution of the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

After a great deal of reflection, I have decided that effective June 1, 2026, I will resign as Mayor of Clearfield Borough.

Resigning is not failure. It is an act of self-care and self-respect. Accepting relentless harassment, ridicule, and hostility without support is not strength. At some point, it becomes unhealthy.

This decision was not made lightly. Serving as Mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity.

Despite everything, I still believe the vast majority of people in this community want what is best for Clearfield. I have met hardworking residents who care deeply about this town and genuinely want to see it succeed.

I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always care deeply about this community. I look forward to remaining involved in Clearfield in a different capacity and continuing to support the people and organizations that make this town special.

To everyone who supported me, encouraged me, and showed kindness to me and my family, thank you. Your support has meant more than you might ever know.

It has truly been an honor to serve as your Mayor.”

Mayor Mason Strouse