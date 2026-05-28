LAWRENCE TWP., PA- The Lawrence Twp. Board of Supervisors today responded to the statement made by Clearfield Borough Solicitor James D. Dennison in regard to the dissolution of the CRPD.

“The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors would like to address the recent public statements issued by Clearfield Borough regarding the Clearfield Regional Police Department (CRPD). While we do not believe it is productive to engage in a point-by-point exchange of accusations through the media, we feel compelled to respond given the Borough’s apparent attempt to place responsibility for the current situation on everyone other than themselves.

Since its inception, Lawrence Township has worked diligently and in good faith to support the continued operation of the CRPD. During that time, the Township routinely absorbed additional responsibilities and expenses in an effort to maintain stability within the department, often without requesting additional contributions from Clearfield Borough out of recognition for the Borough’s financial limitations. Lawrence Township also advanced funds related to grants and payroll obligations during periods when Borough payments were delayed, all in the interest of ensuring uninterrupted police services for the communities we jointly served.

When discussions regarding dissolution of the CRPD first began, Lawrence Township repeatedly presented alternatives and solutions intended to preserve the regional department. Those efforts, however, were either dismissed or left unexplored. Ultimately, once Clearfield Borough made it clear that it intended to move forward with dissolution rather than continued collaboration, Lawrence Township had no choice but to begin planning for its own police department in order to protect the interests and safety of Township residents.

Despite Lawrence Township’s repeated efforts to remain cooperative, professional, and accommodating throughout this process, the Township has continually been met with public accusations and attempts to shift blame. Rather than acknowledging the shared history and realities surrounding these circumstances, Borough officials have chosen to engage in public finger-pointing and false narratives.

Accordingly, the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors has determined that further direct communication with Clearfield Borough Council is no longer productive. Effective immediately, all future communications regarding these matters will be conducted through legal counsel. This decision was not made lightly, but it has become necessary given the Township’s lack of confidence that discussions are being conducted in good faith.