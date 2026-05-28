Jesse Dalton Swartzfager — March 6, 1942 – October 12, 2025

Jesse Dalton Swartzfager, 83, of Arlington, Washington, passed away on October 12, 2025.

Born on March 6, 1942, in Pine City, Pennsylvania, he was the third child of Paul Edward Swartzfager and Bernice Mae (Folwell) Swartzfager. Growing up in rural Clarion County during challenging times, Jesse learned the value of hard work at a young age. To help support his family, he worked on local farms as a youth—tasks that built his enduring work ethic and self-reliance.

He graduated from Keystone High School in Knox, Pennsylvania, in 1960. Shortly after turning 18, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving honorably in the Signal Corps at bases including Alaska and Washington state—experiences that drew him to make the Pacific Northwest his home.

After his discharge, Jesse settled in Lynnwood, Washington, and began his career at Precision Motor Trucks (later Motor Trucks, Inc.) in nearby Everett as an accountant. He remained with the same company—and at the same desk—for over four decades until retiring in 2004, a rare example of unwavering dedication. In addition to his full-time role, he handled tax accounting for many clients on the side, often working day and night during tax season to ensure everything was done right.

Even while working full-time, Jesse channeled his energy into creating a home for the future. He purchased an old, dilapidated house in Granite Falls and lovingly rebuilt and doubled its size. He also acquired 15 acres of raw land along the Mountain Loop Highway outside Granite Falls, clearing it himself, installing utilities and improvements, and constructing his home and outbuildings. In retirement, he continued to nurture and expand this self-made homestead—puttering around on his tractor, mowing the expansive lawn, woodworking in his workshop, or simply savoring the stunning view of Mt. Pilchuck rising in the distance. After a day at the office in earlier years, he’d come home, change into work clothes, and tackle projects around the house without hesitation. Yet he also knew how to unwind: a true lover of naps and quiet relaxation.

Soft-spoken by nature, Jesse had a gentle humor laced with a touch of mischief that brought smiles to those around him. He was a man of quiet strength, hard work, and deep family devotion.

He is survived by his son, Kurtis Swartzfager (wife Yulia), his daughter, Heidi (Swartzfager) Rhodes (husband Robert), and his grandchildren: Timothy Rhodes, Emilie Rhodes, Nickolas Swartzfager, and Daniel Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul Swartzfager, his parents, and all of his siblings: Clifford Swartzfager, Virginia (Swartzfager) Etzel, Randy Swartzfager, and Blaine Swartzfager (who passed after Jesse). He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In his final years, Jesse resided at Cascade Valley Senior Living in Arlington, where the family is grateful for the compassionate, attentive care provided by the staff.

Jesse will be laid to rest at Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in the family section alongside his parents, grandparents, and siblings—a fitting return to his roots.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Pine City Free Methodist Church (2682 Pine City Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254), in honor of Jesse’s Pennsylvania heritage and the community that shaped his early life.

Jesse lived a full, self-reliant life marked by loyalty, craftsmanship, subtle wit, and love for family and the land. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

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