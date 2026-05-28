Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Max!

Max–a young male American Eskimo Dog–is looking for a caring forever home.

According to Gateway Humane Society, he is friendly, sweet, funny, and has lots of energy.

His vaccinations are up-to-date, and he is neutered.

If you would like to meet Max, please stop by Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek during open hours, Monday and Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m., or contact the shelter at 814-375-0505.

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org.

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