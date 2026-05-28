HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the results of its Memorial Day Weekend enforcement initiative, reporting 843 crashes, 399 DUI arrests, and more than 26,000 citations statewide during the four-day period.

According to PSP, troopers investigated 843 crashes between May 22 and May 25. The crashes resulted in 129 injuries and five fatalities.

Police said alcohol or drug impairment was a factor in 59 of those crashes, including two fatal crashes.

Troopers also arrested 399 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the enforcement effort.

In total, PSP issued 26,871 citations over the holiday weekend, including:

6,519 speeding citations

1,074 seat belt citations

110 child safety seat citations

State police noted that the statistics only include incidents investigated by PSP and do not include crashes or enforcement handled by local police departments or other agencies.

Officials said the Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to encourage safe driving habits, including obeying speed limits, wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions, and never driving impaired.

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