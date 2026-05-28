CLEARFIELD, PA– Clearfield Borough Solicitor, James Dennison issues a statement regarding recent threats against Clearfield Borough Council:

“Over the past 8 months, even before the issues concerning the Clearfield Regional Police Department arose, Clearfield Borough staff, Borough Council members and other Borough officials have been receiving numerous messages from an individual that have the clear intent of harassing the recipient and influencing the manner in which they vote on various issues that come before Council. When Clearfield Borough Council decided to terminate its regional police agreement with Lawrence Township, the messages from the perpetrator increased in frequency and intensity. The perpetrator then began working closely with the Clearfield Regional Police Department and the Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers in an effort to halt the intended actions of Clearfield Borough Council to dissolve the department because she personally did not agree with the Council’s decision.

The messages from the perpetrator became increasingly disturbing and threatening to the extent that the messages were reported to the State Police for action. However, it is believed that the efforts by the State police to prosecute the perpetrator were quashed by District Attorney Sayers. Sayers did not contact any of the victims to discuss their situation or his reasons for not letting the state police proceed with charges against the individual. The victims were ignored. It is believed that the perpetrator is being protected because she is promoting Sayers’ agenda to preserve the Clearfield Regional Police Department instead of protecting the Borough officials, their families and their employers from her harassing and intimidating messages and interactions.

When it became apparent that District Attorney Sayers strongly opposed the intended dissolution of the regional police department, Council attempted to meet with him to discuss the Borough’s reasons for leaving the regional police. However, Sayers refused to meet with the Borough Council and, instead, sided with the Lawrence Township Supervisors and the Clearfield Regional Police Departmernt. Instead of remaining neutral and endeavoring to help resolve the issues, Sayers took an active role opposing the Borough Council. He participated in active demonstrations organized by the individual who was harassing the Borough officials, spoke at meetings against the Borough’s intended actions and thanked the harassing perpetrator for her actions in favor of preserving the regional police. The Lawrence Township Supervisors also thanked her for her work at the last Township meeting.

The Borough Council has tried to ignore these messages, knowing the District Attorney was unwilling to take any action to stop her behavior. Unfortunately, as the Borough and Township move closer to actual dissolution of the regional police force, the perpetrator has increased her verbal attacks on Borough officials as she realized the Borough Council was not changing their position despite her desperate efforts. These attacks by the perpetrator increased in intensity to the point where many became concerned for their safety due to her perceived irrational behavior. Recently, she made actual threats of physical violence against a borough official which clearly crossed the line beyond protected speech, as have many of her messages to the Borough personnel. It appears the perpetrator believes that she is untouchable because she is working with the District Attorney, the Clearfield Regional Police Department, and the Lawrence Township Supervisors. This is not protected speech, it is harassment, In fact, when the most recent messages resulted in the Council meeting cancellation by the Borough, the perpetrator herself actually contacted the Clearfield Regional Police Department and showed them copies of her messages. The police then showed them to District Attorney Sayers who reviewed the messages and decided they were not actionable as a threat or harassment. At no time did Sayers contact the victims or the Borough officials to find out the victims’ side of the story.

DA Sayers also referred to one of the victims as a “fag”. Again, your District Attorney and the regional police have ignored the victims. The Borough does not believe that this one particular message attached to this letter constitutes a threat, but it unquestionably is harassment. Also, the perceived threat to the Borough was the culmination of many threatening, hate filled, harassing, emboldened communications coupled with the intensity of the perpetrator’s behavior and her past threats of physical harm that caused law enforcement to have a concern about the safety of Council and recommended the cancellation of the meeting. She is now claiming on her Facebook page that none of this is true. The following message is one of her latest messages sent to a council member and sent to his family member via a separate message last week.

*Editor’s note: Although the content of the text message was made public during Wednesday’s borough council meeting, the vulgarity has been censored and names of individuals and businesses mentioned have been redacted to protect their identity*

“”“Good morning PIG. I love watching you play victim while you lie to the public and drive us right into bankruptcy. You’re one of the worst people I’ve ever met in my life. Liar. Fake. Arrogant. But must (sic) of all you’re uneducated and stupid as f***. I heard your work ethic at *redacted* SUCKS! You switching to Republican is the best gift you ever gave me. You create a group to harass me?????? Hahaha. You cannot handle the public watching and reacting when you lie to them? That’s funny s***. I think it’s great how everything I do and say gets you so worked up. I hope the *redacted* sue you. I put them both in touch with my attorney. Glad I got pictures of you sleeping with that b*** b*** d***. Someone told me they saw your husband stealing my signs. Hahaha. You both steal your paychecks, so why not yard signs? Isn’t *redacted* looking for another lawsuit payout? He’s probably running out of money by now and looking to sue someone else it’s so funny that you attack me anonymously but never had the balls to be real. You can’t be real. You’re too fake. It’s hilarious to watch you sip that coffee during public meetings. We’re all laughing at you.””

Given the recent events which clearly call into question the impartiality of District Attorney Sayers and the Regional Police, it is necessary that these matters be referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General‘s office and the Pennsylvania State Police for action to protect the Borough officials from ongoing harassment and threats to their safety. The District Attorney and the Clearfield regional police should have stopped the harassment and unlawful actions long before it reached the current level of hostility.”