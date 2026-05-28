STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion-Limestone School District has announced Kaley Paige Milliron as the Valedictorian and Hope Crystal Kemmer as the Salutatorian for the Class of 2026.

Kaley Paige Milliron, daughter of Douglas and Lisa Milliron, was named Valedictorian.

Milliron plans to attend Thiel College to major in Elementary Education. She also plans to run cross country and coach gymnastics while attending college.

During high school, she participated in gymnastics, cross country, National Honor Society, Bible Club, and Youth Group.

Hope Crystal Kemmer, daughter of Scot and Angie Kemmer, earned the distinction of Salutatorian.

Kemmer plans to attend PennWest Clarion for the Medical Imaging program.

She is currently a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and serves as Senior Class President.

Clarion-Limestone’s graduation ceremony will be held May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sports Complex.

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