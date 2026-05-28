CLEARFIELD, PA- Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST), located at 112 E. Locust Street in downtown Clearfield, PA, will hold auditions for its upcoming production of The Woman in Black on Saturday, June 6 at noon on the CAST stage and Sunday, June 7 at noon in the CAST Dance Studio.

Performances are scheduled for October 23 through October 31.

CAST is seeking two male actors between the ages of 25 and 65 for the production. Those auditioning are simply asked to come prepared to read from the script and interact with others auditioning. No prepared monologue is required.

In addition to actors, CAST is especially seeking individuals interested in working behind the scenes on the production crew. The Woman in Black will rely heavily on technical theater elements including lighting, sound effects, set construction, costumes, and special effects. The production team is hoping to welcome new volunteers interested in learning more about theater production and technical theater.

No prior experience is necessary. Experienced and knowledgeable producers and technicians will be available throughout the process to teach and mentor those interested in becoming involved with community theater.

“This production offers a unique opportunity for anyone who has ever been curious about what happens behind the curtain,” organizers said. “Whether someone is interested in acting or technical theater, we are excited to welcome new faces to CAST.”

The production is directed by Matt Hertlein and Remington Shugarts.

For more information about auditions or volunteer opportunities, visit ClearfieldArts.org or follow CAST on social media.