BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — The Brockway Area School District and the Brockway Area Education Support Professionals (BAESP) have officially ratified a new union contract following months of negotiations.

The Brockway Area school board approved the agreement during its Tuesday evening meeting after union members ratified the tentative contract last week.

According to the release, the tentative agreement was reached during a negotiations session held May 13, one day after union members delivered a unity statement to the school board signed by custodians, cafeteria workers, secretaries, and classroom paraprofessionals.

Chris Pringle, a custodian and president of BAESP, praised the agreement and the efforts of union members throughout negotiations.

“We are so proud of our negotiating team, our union, and our community for standing up for a fair contract,” Pringle said. “Our staff represents 486 years of total service to the district. This contract includes raises that keep up with surrounding districts and helps recruit and retain staff for years to come. We look forward to a strong working relationship with the district administration.”

Negotiations between BAESP and district officials began in January. The previous contract was set to expire June 30.

The new agreement will remain in place through June 30, 2031.

During the May 12 school board meeting, union members presented a statement urging district officials to finalize what they described as a fair agreement focused on staff recruitment, retention, health, and wellness.

The statement read in part: “It’s time to do the right thing and prioritize the staff that makes it possible for Brockway Area to provide the excellent education our students deserve.”

The Brockway Area Education Association is affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which represents approximately 177,000 education professionals across Pennsylvania.

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