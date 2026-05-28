BIG RUN, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities charged a local woman on Wednesday with multiple misdemeanor counts following an investigation into allegations that she provided drugs and vape products to minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed the following charges against 21-year-old Jensen Eleanor Fleming, of Big Run, on May 27:

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

The complaint states that the charges stem from a ChildLine investigation initiated in October 2024.

The affidavit of probable cause notes that a state trooper interviewed multiple juvenile victims over several months. According to the affidavit, one juvenile reported that Fleming provided her with marijuana and nicotine vapes approximately four times during sleepovers in Big Run Borough.

The complaint further alleges that during another gathering, Fleming produced a THC vape pen containing a yellow liquid substance and attempted to pressure a second juvenile into using it. Authorities noted in the affidavit that the juvenile refused to consume the substance. A third juvenile later told police that Fleming offered the vape pen to a group during a sleepover, according to the complaint.

Police stated in the affidavit that Fleming participated in an interview at the Punxsutawney state police station in March 2026. According to the complaint, Fleming admitted to offering marijuana from her vape pen to a minor near a bridge on Mill Road. The affidavit alleges that Fleming stated, “I did ask her if she wanted to,” and acknowledged that the victim was under the age of 18 at the time.

According to the court docket, a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled. Charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

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