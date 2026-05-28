State College, PA – The State College Air Service Alliance announced that American Airlines will establish nonstop service between State College Regional Airport (SCE) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), beginning on October 5, 2026. The new route will operate twice daily and give central Pennsylvania residents, businesses, and Penn State affiliates direct access to one of the nation’s busiest hub airports, and complement American’s existing nonstop service between State College and Philadelphia. Tickets may be purchased at aa.com.

This announcement marks a significant expansion of commercial air service at SCE and is the direct result of the Alliance’s unified efforts to grow and sustain regional air service. A partnership between the Centre County Airport Authority, the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC), The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), and Penn State University, the Alliance works collaboratively to demonstrate the regional demand for air service and advocate for air service needs.

“American is always looking to make it easier for our customers to explore the world and our new service between Charlotte and State College will do just that,” said Jordan Pack, American’s Director of Domestic Network Planning. “Our hub in Charlotte is among the largest in the world with flights to more than 170 destinations, including 17 destinations in Florida alone. We’re thankful for the support of the community in State College as we look forward to launching this service in the fall.”

“Through hard work, community collaboration, and a shared commitment to strengthening connectivity in Centre County, we built toward this moment strategically and intentionally,” said Greg Scott, President and CEO of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County. “Since forming the Alliance last October, our partners have worked together to conduct research, engage airline representatives, gather community support, and demonstrate the demand that exists in this market. Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone for the future of our region.”

Daily service to CLT will support connectivity for businesses, residents, and visitors in Centre County, linking the region directly to American’s second-largest hub, offering more than 670 daily flights to domestic and international destinations.

“The Airport Authority is proud to welcome this expanded American Airlines service at the State College Regional Airport,” said Ralph Stewart, Interim Executive Director of the Centre County Airport Authority. “The Fly State College Fund, a community-led incentive pool supported by Penn State, local governments, businesses, and individual contributors, played an important role in strengthening our incentive package and helping make this route a reality.”

The community worked with American on a competitive package designed to support the early stages of the route and strengthen the long-term success of expanded air service at SCE.

“This significant advancement for our community is a result of dedicated work to demonstrate regional demand and grow air service in Centre County. This expansion impacts our region’s economic vitality by attracting businesses, strengthening workforce, and making it more attainable for residents to reach major hub airports, making this new nonstop service a pivotal development for Central Pennsylvania.” said Mark Higgins, Centre County Board of Commissioners Chair.

“Air service is essential to tourism growth because it creates more convenient connections and greater access for travelers considering a visit to Happy Valley.” said Eric Engelbarts, President and CEO of The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. “Flights to and from Charlotte present an incredible opportunity to showcase Centre County to a broader audience and welcome more visitors to our region.”

This service to Charlotte will also benefit Penn State University, Centre County’s largest employer and a member of the Air Service Alliance. Reliable air service supports faculty recruitment, student travel, research activity, and visitation to the University Park campus, connecting the institution to the rest of the country and the world while driving economic success regionally.

“As an institution with a global reach, this expansion in air service to such a critical international hub is excellent and welcome news for our students, faculty and staff who have commitments away from the Centre Region,” said Michael Wade Smith, senior vice president for external affairs and chief of staff at Penn State. “It also will allow our corporate partners, alumni and donors to engage more efficiently with the University, so we are grateful for the collaboration behind the State College Air Service Alliance and look forward to the future growth it will bring to the State College Regional Airport.”

The Alliance launched officially in October 2025 with a campaign to position Centre County as a competitive air service market. Key milestones include:

Completing an Air Service Leakage Study, which found that the volume of regional travelers lost to other airports, including Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Baltimore/Washington, is close to 87 percent.

Identifying top-priority destinations and routes in conversation with community partners, area employers and businesses, and local residents.

Convening Centre County’s first Air Service Summit, which brought together regional stakeholders and industry experts for conversations about the current state and future of commercial air service at SCE.

Holding conversations with major airlines to present market data and advocate for priority routes including Charlotte, Florida destinations, and Detroit.

Developing a competitive Airport Incentive Package through the Centre County Airport Authority, including waived landing fees, terminal rent, and security fees for up to two years.

Launching and rapidly growing the Fly State College Fund, a community-led incentive pool that has now raised nearly $200,000 from more than 73 contributors, including Penn State, local government entities, private businesses, and individual contributors.

Submitting a federal Small Communities Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant application requesting $800,000 to support expanded service, with an expected decision in fall 2026.

Receiving a letter of support from a low-cost carrier expressing intent to explore service to Florida if the SCASDP grant is awarded.

The Fly State College Fund remains open to contributions, which directly support Centre County’s competitiveness in attracting, securing, and sustaining service at SCE. Contributions can be made at www.flystatecollege.com.