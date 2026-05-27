Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.58/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 43.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.571 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.92/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.37/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.92/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.45/g today. The national average is up 41.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.32/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

May 26, 2025: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

May 26, 2024: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 26, 2023: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 26, 2022: $4.75/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 26, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.43/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48/g.

Hagerstown- $4.13/g, down 19.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.33/g.

York- $4.44/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.47/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in 40 states over the last week as falling oil prices helped offset earlier price cycling in many markets, bringing relief to motorists after several states had already seen sharp increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Much of the decline came after renewed optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement pushed oil prices lower, easing geopolitical pressure on energy markets. In many states, that drop created breathing room after recent price cycles and allowed pump prices to fall again. While oil continued drifting lower over the weekend on hopes of a deal, new CENTCOM reports involving U.S. defensive strikes highlight how quickly the outlook could change. For now, motorists may continue to see some relief, but it remains too early to know how long the decline will last.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.