Article by Randy Bartley

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Memorial Day services in Brookville honored not only the deceased but also paid tribute to service animals.

American Legion Post 102 Adjutant Jessica McWain reminded the capacity audience gathered in the Jefferson County Courthouse, that “Memorial Day is a day of names etched in stone and flags fluttering in the quiet of a cemetery” but behind the names “are the stories of the silent partners who stood beside them.”

She said that when humans take an oath to the Constitution, service animals take “an unspoken oath to the person holding the lead.”

American Legion Post 102 Adjutant Jessica McWain gave a salute to service animals at the Memorial Day service.

“An animal does not know the weight of the medals on a chest or the rank pinned to a sleeve,” said the U.S. Air Force combat veteran. “They do not care about the history of our failures or the glory of our wins. They only know the steadiness of our hands and the rhythm of our heartbeats.”

She recalled that during the American Civil War, the horse had the “only neutral heart.” McWain said at the end of the war when the soldiers were permitted to take their animals home with them that “the animals who had survived the fire of the cannons, were now asked to lead the plow. They just didn’t help rebuild the land, they helped rebuild the men.”

She recounted during World War I when an American battalion was cut off behind German lines that it was small carrier pigeon that carried their hopes for rescue. The bird “Cher Ami” was wounded but carried the message to the Allied lines, saving the soldiers.

McWain spoke of a Mongolian Mare named Sergeant Reckless who carried supplies to Americans during the Korean War battle of Outpost Vegas. The mare made the trip up a treacherous trail 51 times under fire. “She proved that you don’t need a uniform to be a hero. You just need a heart that refuses to leave its brothers behind,” she said.

She said that more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan bomb sniffing dogs help American troops avoid danger. McWain spoke of Corporal Korey Wiens and his partner “Cooper”, a Yellow Lab who, in 2007, while patrolling for explosive devices died together. “The bond did not end there,” she said. “Because they served as one, they were brought home as one and they rest in the soil of Oregon, buried in the same grave. They prove that even in the face of the ultimate sacrifice, a shared heartbeat is never truly silenced.”

Sen. Cris Dush, a member of Post 102, said that for Gold Star families, who lost their loved ones, that Memorial Day can some times be frustrating. He said for the people who have lost family and comrades the lack of solemnity is a bit more vexing.

Sen. Cris Dush gave a moving speech during the Memorial Day service at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Dush told the story of his cousin Bobby Gontero who was killed in Vietnam in 1968. “After the riots in 1968, the solemn nature of those who gathered to honor Bobby stuck with me as a contrast between what the media and demonstrators were saying about our country and military and the reality of the man I knew and had seen in that casket,” he said.

Dush said while he was serving with the Air Force in England he went to an American Cemetery at Maddeningly where 3,811 Americans who were killed during World War II are buried. He said there is also a 500 foot long wall were the names of those Americans whose bodies were never recovered are memorialized.

Dush said years later he was serving in Iraq at Camp Bucca and was training young Airmen and among them was a Senior Airman Elizabeth Jacobson. “She was young, attractive and intelligent,” he said. “Liz was one of the first to volunteer as a Gun Truck Crew Weapons Operator for the dangerous operations outside the wire. A few months later word came that she had been killed by an improvised explosive device.

“Liz was the first female U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom and the first Security Forces Airman to die in combat since the Vietnam War,” he said.

“These things are personal to me but, in a larger sense, they are personal to you and every other American,” said an emotional Dush.

American Legion Post 102 Commander Steve Ent reminded the audience of the meaning of Memorial Day and read the poem “Freedom is not Free.” Post 102 historian Randy Bartley challenged the audience not to forget those who served.

Girl Scout Troop 2711-9 led the Pledge of Allegiance and musicians Autumn Berfield and Dale Krysinki played the Star Spangled Banner, the Armed Forces March and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA at the service.

Musicians Autumn Berfield and Dale Krysinki played the Star Spangled Banner, the Armed Forces March and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA at the service.

Post 102 Chaplain Jim Porter provided the benediction and invocation. Post 102 member Frank Bartley acted as the master of ceremonies. The event was held in the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Members of the American Legion Honor Guard fired a 21 gun salute at the conclusion of Memorial Day services Monday.

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