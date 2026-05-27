Rhoda H. Strishock, 94, a Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA resident, died on Friday, May 22, 2026, at UPMC Altoona.

Born on June 17, 1931, in Hawthorn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rhoda Miller McAninch.

On June 18, 1949, she was married to Stephen A. Strishock Sr. and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2011.

Rhoda was a homemaker and was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Throughout her life she was very faithful to her church and the Catholic religion by saying the rosary and reciting her litany of prayers daily. Rhoda was a member of the TOPS Club for many years and enjoyed staying fit by exercising, especially at the YMCA in Brookville. She also enjoyed playing cards, listening to books using Audible, and watching movies on Netflix. Watching the Price is Right and several soap operas was also a part of her daily routine.

She is survived by daughters, Ann Strishock of Pittsburgh; Denise (Jim) Bennett of Brockway; Kathryn (Mark) Hillard of Gettysburg, PA; Paula (Scott) Foradora of DuBois; a daughter-in-law, Jean Strishock of Brockway; sons, Mark (Paula) Strishock; Edward (Heidi) Strishock and Thomas (Carol) Strishock, all of DuBois; sisters, Bonnie Noyer of Erie, PA and Pam (Alan) Shook of Quarryville, PA. Rhoda is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Randy Strishock; Stephen A. Strishock Jr; sisters, Vinnie Geer; Mary Buzard; Tish Grant; Doris Logan; Virginia Brown; brothers, Walter Stover; Ray McAninch; Ivan McAninch; Paul McAninch; a granddaughter, Jessica Strishock Swisher; and two infant great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, with Fr. John Detisch presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church, 1135 Hewitt Street, Brockway, PA 15824 or St. Aloysius Endowment Fund, C/O DuBois Central Catholic School, 200 Central Christian Road, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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