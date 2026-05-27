WINDBER, Pa. (EYT) — Lindee Reed had a monster game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Makenna Gula did the rest in the circle, throwing a one-hitter as the Punxsutawney softball team rolled to a 9-1 win over Somerset in a District 5-9 Class 4A subregional championship game on Wednesday.

The game was scoreless through two innings and the Chucks, fresh off a District 9 championship win on Monday, were locked in a 1-1 tie against the Golden Eagles after four.

That’s when the bats came alive.

Punxsy scored twice in the fifth, two more in the sixth and broke the game wide open with four in the seventh to earn the victory.

The Chucks had 16 hits on the day and hit three homers.

Ally Manners and Brinley Hallman also went deep.

Olivia Toven had three hits. Hallman and Manners each added two and Sara Gotwald also had a pair of hits for Punxsutawney.

Meanwhile Gula was sharp in the circle.

She gave up just the one hit, a single to Abby DiFebo. The lone run she surrendered was unearned and she struck out 12.

The Chucks will take on the loser of the Elizabeth Forward vs. Blackhawk District 7 championship game in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday.

The WPIAL title game will be played on Thursday afternoon.

The post Reed Homers and Drives on Four, Gula Tosses One-Hitter as Punxsutawney Wins Subregional Title appeared first on exploreJefferson.