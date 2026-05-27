UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A New York man suffered minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 80 in Union Township on Friday morning, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 11:34 a.m. on May 22 on I-80 Eastbound, near mile marker 103.4 in Clearfield County.

Police reported that Javed A. Butt, 81, of Yonkers, New York, was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Mazda 5. The crash occurred when Butt fell asleep while driving, according to the report.

State police said the vehicle initially veered off the left side of the roadway before swerving back across both lanes of eastbound traffic. The vehicle then struck the guardrail on the right side of the road. Following the initial impact, the Mazda spun out into an uncontrolled final rest facing north.

According to the report, the driver’s side airbag deployed as a result of the crash, and Butt suffered minor injuries, though he refused transport at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision, police noted.

The Mazda sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Zimmerman’s Towing. Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the DuBois Fire Department and EMS.

According to the report, Butt was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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