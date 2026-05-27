Philadelphia, PA – With half a million fans expected to take part in the FIFA World Cup festivities, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced critical steps visitors and residents should take to help protect themselves from crimes and potential scams commonly associated with large-scale events.

As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to public safety, PSP is alerting FIFA World Cup participants to be mindful of:

Ticket Scams: Criminals are likely to sell counterfeit tickets or fake digital tickets using social media or unofficial platforms. Only purchase tickets from verified platforms.

Criminals are likely to sell counterfeit tickets or fake digital tickets using social media or unofficial platforms. Only purchase tickets from verified platforms. Accommodations Fraud: Be cautious of rentals, hotels, or travel packages at “too good to be true” prices. These may be scams that result in stolen deposits and compromised personal information.

Be cautious of rentals, hotels, or travel packages at “too good to be true” prices. These may be scams that result in stolen deposits and compromised personal information. Malware/Phishing: Social media may be used to send links to photos and videos of important event moments. The links may appear valid, but when clicked, malware is downloaded. There are legitimate websites and applications specifically designed for events that can be utilized to obtain the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Social media may be used to send links to photos and videos of important event moments. The links may appear valid, but when clicked, malware is downloaded. There are legitimate websites and applications specifically designed for events that can be utilized to obtain the most up-to-date and accurate information. QR Codes: Fraudulent QR codes may be placed in areas surrounding event venues to mislead unsuspecting attendees into believing the link is for legitimate sites to purchase merchandise, tickets, parking, meet and greet opportunities, or other goods. Check to determine whether the QR codes are stickers before you scan. This is a red flag that the code may be fraudulent. Always check the website’s URL after scanning a QR code and verify that the website looks official, including checking that there is an “s” at the end of the “http” portion of the site’s URL.

ATM Cash Traps/Skimming Devices: Use caution when using ATMs and points-of-sale terminals to withdraw funds or pay for items. These methods are easy ways for criminals to steal credit and debit card data, as well as cash. Avoid using standalone ATMS or ones that show signs of tampering. If the cash doesn’t dispense immediately, report it to local law enforcement.

PSP also advises that people should only download apps from authorized stores; never buy items from scalpers; and avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or attachments in social media posts, emails, or texts.

“Our number one priority is safety, and preparation is key,” said Major Serell C. Ulrich, Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police. “Criminals like to use high-profile events like this to prey on innocent victims. Our goal is to protect people from thieves by alerting them about red flags to watch out for and connecting them with information that helps prevent them from falling victim.”

Major Ulrich added that these guidelines should be followed for any large-scale event, including the upcoming United States’ 250th Anniversary Celebrations (July 4) and MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia (July 11-14).

The Shapiro Administration worked with safety partners to make last month’s 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and this month’s 2026 PGA Championship in Newtown Square, PA, safe and secure for everyone.

More information on how Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget helps build a stronger, safer Pennsylvania is available online.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam or another crime should contact their local law enforcement agency and report any suspicious activity to tips@pa.gov.