JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors are reminding motorists about an upcoming lane closure and traffic pattern change on Interstate 80 westbound tied to the ongoing North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County.

According to PennDOT, a lane closure on I-80 westbound will begin at 7 a.m. on June 1 just east of Richardsville Road to allow paving operations to take place.

The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately seven days, weather permitting.

Following the paving work, traffic on I-80 westbound will be shifted onto temporary pavement for about 4,000 feet. Officials said the traffic switch is needed to allow construction crews to begin work in the median for a future phase of the project.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert for workers and construction equipment.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges Project includes:

Replacement of the I-80 eastbound and westbound bridges over Jenks Street (State Route 4003)

Replacement of the Richardsville Road (State Route 4005) bridges over I-80

Extension of the North Fork Park Culvert carrying I-80 traffic over a tributary to North Fork Redbank Creek

The project is expected to continue through summer 2028.

Officials said the work is part of PennDOT’s Major Bridges Public-Private Partnership (P3) Program.

Drivers can check road conditions and traffic updates through 511PA or the 511PA smartphone app.

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