CLEARFIELD, Pa.— Citizens are angry over a new policy regarding public comment.

The Clearfield County commissioners announced a new policy restricting public comment at their meeting Tuesday. The policy is designed to keep meetings within a reasonable time limit.

During recent meetings, people from within the county as well as across the state have spoken during public comment, causing meetings to last nearly two hours.

Solicitor Heather Bozovich read a statement prior to the public comment period. She said the commissioners are asking residents and county taxpayers to have the floor first, stating that the Sunshine Act allows for reasonable accommodation to ensure meetings are conducted in a timely fashion.

Bozovich later clarified that public comment time would be limited to Clearfield County residents from now on, speaking up when a resident of Jefferson County stood to speak.

Bozovich said if out-of-county people want to speak about an item on the agenda, the commissioners can choose to waive the policy. However, the contract with Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) was not on Tuesday’s agenda.

Several residents did speak about MVPC and the current case of a detainee who is in Stage 3 kidney failure and allegedly unable to get adequate health care.

Speakers explained that the patient has been trying to get a green card and was detained in Philadelphia upon returning to the United States after a quick trip to his home country as part of the green card requirements.

He has allegedly been examined by a kidney specialist, a nephrologist, who told him the kidney disease is very serious, that he needs to drink a lot of water and that he must follow up with blood tests. The doctor added that kidneys do not regenerate and, if the disease isn’t treated, the detainee’s condition could become terminal within a year.

The detainee’s friends spoke on his behalf, alleging that the facility’s doctor contradicted the nephrologist regarding the healing of the kidneys, and that the detainee has not been able to get enough water, blood tests or follow-up care.

Other speakers reiterated concerns about GEO Group’s history of humanitarian violations and again asked the commissioners to end their contract with the company. They also criticized the commissioners for the policy restricting who can speak at meetings, saying the commissioners do not care about human rights and are muzzling free speech.

One man wanted to give additional comments and was told he had already used his three minutes, and that the agenda contained other items that needed to be discussed.

When one individual claimed the commissioners only allowed comments until there was dissent, Bozovich disagreed.

“We’re trying to move forward with the meeting,” Bozovich said. “A lot of the issues have been addressed in the past.”

She offered to speak with them after the meeting about how to get on the agenda for future meetings.

As the meeting progressed, several individuals stood in the back of the room with their backs to the commissioners, taking pictures and occasionally blocking the camera recording the meeting. This occurred after Commissioner Dave Glass asked them to move away from the camera.

Glass said following the meeting that he had not known about the public comment change. He said he understands the need to keep meetings moving, suggesting there could be a compromise, such as out-of-county groups using a single spokesperson.

“I think there’s some middle ground we can find,” Glass said.

Commissioner Tim Winters added that the public comment period has become a soapbox for those with issues with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He reiterated that the commissioners have no power to close the facility and have nothing upcoming on the agenda regarding the contract.