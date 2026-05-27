JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police released details on several recent drug-related incidents and DUI investigations in Jefferson County.

DUI Drug Charges in Punxsy

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a traffic stop around 9:03 a.m. on May 22 in the 200 block of Prushnok Drive in Punxsutawney Borough led to a DUI investigation. Police said the stopped driver displayed signs of impairment related to a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

Teen Arrested Following Traffic Violation

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney reported that an 18-year-old Seminole man was arrested following a traffic stop around 11:48 a.m. on May 24 in the 12700 block of Harrison Street in Summerville Borough. According to police, the driver of a 2004 maroon Volkswagen Passat was stopped for a summary traffic violation. Troopers said the man was allegedly determined to be under the influence and was also found in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Police said he was later released, and charges remain pending.

Two Arrests Made at Summerville Traffic Stop

Troopers also reported a separate traffic stop around 1:11 p.m. on May 23 in the same area of Harrison Street in Summerville Borough that resulted in two arrests. According to PSP, a 58-year-old New Bethlehem man and a 60-year-old Hawthorn man were allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a stop for a summary traffic violation. Police said the driver of the vehicle was also allegedly driving under the influence. Charges against both men are pending.

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